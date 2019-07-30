Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
4760 Winchester Pike
Columbus, OH
Steven Carney


1958 - 2019
Steven Carney Obituary
Carney, Steven
Steven W Carney, age 60, of Groveport, OH, passed away unexpectedly at home on July 6, 2019. Steve was born October 19, 1958 in Columbus, OH to parents Elizabeth and Willis "Joe" Carney. After graduating from Marion Franklin HS, he went to work at General Motors and retired and the age of 48. Steve will be missed by his partner, Bill Henning; mother, Elizabeth Carney; brother, Gary Carney; sister-in-law, Christine Carney; sister, Theresa Chancey; and his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Joe Carney. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 AM at the Asbury United Methodist Church located at 4760 Winchester Pike, Columbus, OH 43232.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
