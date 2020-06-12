Steven D. Miesse
1945 - 2020
Miesse, Steven D.
1945 - 2020
Steven D. Miesse, age 75, of Westerville, OH passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. A U.S. Air Force Veteran. Member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Jeff, David, Emmalee, Shara and Elizabeth Miesse; grandchildren, Haley, Adalynn, Braxton, Gabriella, Sophie, Clayton, Annabelle and Evelyn; sisters, Norma Strouse, Sondra Smith and Cheryl Culbreth; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brother, Wendel Miesse. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 14th from 2-5 p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, OH 43081. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 15th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church 313 North State Street, Westerville, OH 43081. Interment Maplewood Cemetery, New Albany, OH.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
JUN
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
