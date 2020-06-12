Miesse, Steven D.
1945 - 2020
Steven D. Miesse, age 75, of Westerville, OH passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. A U.S. Air Force Veteran. Member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Jeff, David, Emmalee, Shara and Elizabeth Miesse; grandchildren, Haley, Adalynn, Braxton, Gabriella, Sophie, Clayton, Annabelle and Evelyn; sisters, Norma Strouse, Sondra Smith and Cheryl Culbreth; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brother, Wendel Miesse. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 14th from 2-5 p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, OH 43081. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 15th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church 313 North State Street, Westerville, OH 43081. Interment Maplewood Cemetery, New Albany, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.