|
|
Dahms, Steven
1950 - 2019
Steven Paul Dahms, Sr., 68, of Galloway, OH, passed away February 17, 2019. US Air Force veteran. Preceded in death by his wife Cheryl and granddaughters Heather and Robin Dahms. Survived by his children, Steven Dahms, Jr. of Galloway, OH, Amanda Bearden of Bentonville; grandchildren, Steven III, Gabriella, Katherine and Charlotte. Funeral service Tuesday 6 p.m. at Benton County Funeral Home, Rogers, AR. Online condolences to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019