Steven Forward

Forward, Steven

Steven R Forward, 72, passed peacefully August 9, 2020, surrounded by family. U.S. Navy Veteran and longtime resident of Worthington OH, Steve cherished his family and always put others first. Survived by daughter, Cortney Forward, Dublin OH; sons, Steven Rovtar/Sharon, Centerburg, OH, Todd Forward/Terra, Waynesville, MO; grandchildren, DJ, Chloe, Alex and Jack; brothers, Scott Forward/Christine, Sandusky, OH, Brad Forward/Janet, Powell, OH, Jay/Pat Forward; cousin, John LeFevre/Linda, Troy, OH/Colorado Springs, CO; many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Contact Brad Forward, 740-938-9034.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store