Steven H. Miller
1951 - 2020
Miller, Steven H.
1951 - 2020
Steven Harold Miller, 69, passed away on June 23, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. Steve was born on January 9, 1951 in Des Moines, IA to Jane Lee Miller and the late Eldon H. Miller. He is survived by his loving wife, Vickie S. Miller; daughter, Erin Miller; sons, Joshua Miller and Jordan (Allyson) Miller; grandson, Dylan Miller. Steve's family will receive friends on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where his memorial service will be held at 7pm with Mrs. Kathy Samuelson officiating. Memorial messages may be sent to Steven's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Cotner Funeral Home
