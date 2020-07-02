Miller, Steven H.
1951 - 2020
Steven Harold Miller, 69, passed away on June 23, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. Steve was born on January 9, 1951 in Des Moines, IA to Jane Lee Miller and the late Eldon H. Miller. He is survived by his loving wife, Vickie S. Miller; daughter, Erin Miller; sons, Joshua Miller and Jordan (Allyson) Miller; grandson, Dylan Miller. Steve's family will receive friends on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where his memorial service will be held at 7pm with Mrs. Kathy Samuelson officiating. Memorial messages may be sent to Steven's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
.