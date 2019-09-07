Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:30 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Steven Haughn Obituary
Haughn, Steven
Steven Everett Haughn, age 46 passed away unexpectedly September 5, 2019. He leaves behind to mourn his passing his daughter Jasmine Haughn (Demetrius Clemens), his parents Tony and Sherry Haughn, sister Tiffany (Angel) Jackson, brother Philip (Carly) Haughn, grandchildren Christian and Carmen, mother of Jasmine, Katrina Elson and special friend Maria Kyre as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by grandparents Everett and Sylvia Hawk and Donald and Rosalyn Haughn. Family and friends received Tuesday 9/10/19 from 11-1pm, with service at 12:30 pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, located at 1068 S. High St. Columbus, OH 43206. Pastor Mark Henderson officiating. Private burial to be held later. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
