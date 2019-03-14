|
|
Hayes, Steven
1967 - 2019
Steven E. Hayes, 51, of Chillicothe, passed away unexpectedly Tues., March 12, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center. He was born on Sept. 29, 1967 in Columbus. Steve worked for YRC Trucking the former Roadway Trucking for 32 years, was a member of the Teamsters Local 413 of Columbus, and currently a union steward. He loved hunting, spending time with his family, and enjoyed attending the First Wesleyan Church of Chillicothe, Ohio. Survived by his wife of 34 years, Karen S. (Davidson); son, Steven E. Hayes II (Meggan) of Chillicothe; daughter, Amanda (Jacob) Fisher of Chillicothe; parents, Rita J. Hayes of Chillicothe and Jack E. Hayes (Shirley) of Caldwell, Ohio; 4 grandchildren, Isaac, Gunnar, Journey Hayes, and Jaycee Fisher; sisters and brothers, Jackie Arnold of Hilliard, Matt Hayes (Trina) of Chillicothe, Ashley Hayes of Seneca Lake and Robert Hayes of Crooked Tree; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many friends. The family will receive friends on Sat., March 16, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of Service at 2 p.m. in the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, Ohio with Rev. Paul Minney officiating. Interment will follow in Dunkard Hill Cemetery, Ross County. A gathering of friends and family will follow at 2355 Walnut Creek Rd., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601. Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019