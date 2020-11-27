Hale, Steven Kemp
1945 - 2020
Steve Kemp Hale, 75, of Huntsville, OH, passed Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital surrounded by his family after a month long battle with COVID. Steve was born in North Miami, FL on February 1, 1945 a son of the late Jack Hale and Edna Kemp. He was a loving husband to his late wife Sally and a devoted father to his sons Scott and Spencer. A snowbird, Steve split his time between Bradenton, FL and Indian Lake, OH, where he cultivated a diverse group of friends. Steve was an avid boater but also enjoyed time on the road whether in a Corvette or on his Harley motorcycle. Never one to sit idle Steve was great at coming up with ideas for home improvement projects with his sons. Steve was at his happiest when he had his family close all in one place so they could go on adventures together. Steve built many long-term business relationships through his business Shale Development Corporation. He is survived by his sons, Scott and Spencer (Megan); his grandson, Sullivan; his partner, Linnie Starr; his brother, Terry Hale; and sister, Judy McIntosh. No immediate memorial is planned due to the pandemic and plans will be made for a celebration of life once it is safe to come together. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Riverside Methodist Hospital and by keeping yourself and family safe at home. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
