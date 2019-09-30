Home

POWERED BY

Services
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
313 N. State Street
Westerville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Pusateri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven L. Pusateri


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven L. Pusateri Obituary
Pusateri, Steven L.
1954 - 2019
Steven L. Pusateri, age 65, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. Steve was known to have an awesome sense of humor, always smiling and loved by all. He enjoyed Ohio State sports, the Blue Jackets, and Cleveland pro-sports teams. He also enjoyed vacationing in Maine and Florida and certainly enjoyed the trip to Acapulco with his wife celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. He coached his children's sports teams and attended all his children's sporting activities. Steve graduated from DeSales High School where he was on the wrestling team. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Anderson) Pusateri, having married her on January 25, 1975; he is also survived by his children, Gina, Scott (Ashley) and Karen Pusateri; grandsons, Noah and Luca Pusateri; granddaughter, Valencia McKim; brother, Joseph (Debbie) Pusateri; sisters, Maria and Alisa Pusateri; multiple cousins; 20 nieces and nephews and nine great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Ada (Fregonas) Pusateri. His family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Family and friends are asked to meet on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10 a.m., for his funeral Mass at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State Street, Westerville. Burial to follow, St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now