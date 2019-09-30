|
Pusateri, Steven L.
1954 - 2019
Steven L. Pusateri, age 65, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. Steve was known to have an awesome sense of humor, always smiling and loved by all. He enjoyed Ohio State sports, the Blue Jackets, and Cleveland pro-sports teams. He also enjoyed vacationing in Maine and Florida and certainly enjoyed the trip to Acapulco with his wife celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. He coached his children's sports teams and attended all his children's sporting activities. Steve graduated from DeSales High School where he was on the wrestling team. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Anderson) Pusateri, having married her on January 25, 1975; he is also survived by his children, Gina, Scott (Ashley) and Karen Pusateri; grandsons, Noah and Luca Pusateri; granddaughter, Valencia McKim; brother, Joseph (Debbie) Pusateri; sisters, Maria and Alisa Pusateri; multiple cousins; 20 nieces and nephews and nine great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Ada (Fregonas) Pusateri. His family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Family and friends are asked to meet on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10 a.m., for his funeral Mass at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State Street, Westerville. Burial to follow, St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019