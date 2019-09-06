|
|
Lingnau, Steven
Steven T. Lingnau, age 58, unexpectedly passed away on September 4, 2019 at Mount Carmel St. Ann Hospital. 1978 Graduate of Bishop Ready High School and The Ohio State University. Survived by his sons, Jacob and Michael; daughter, Anna; mother, Trudy and father, Ted; brother, Bernie (Theresa) of San Diego; nieces and nephew, Danielle, Kaitlin, Bradley and Mariah; long time companion, Suzanne Hughes; aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. Funeral Service and Burial Private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contribution to the in Steven's name. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 614–444-1185.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 9, 2019