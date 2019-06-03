|
|
Turley, Steven M.
1990 - 2019
Steven Turley, 28 years old, passed away in San Luis Obispo, California on his way home from attending his friends' military promotion in California. Steven was born in Loma Linda, California. Steven was a 2009 graduate of Dublin Coffman High School in Dublin, Ohio. He graduated in 2014 from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona with a Bachelor of Science degree in Global Security and Intelligence Studies while serving in the United States Air Force ROTC. Steven was most patriotic and deeply loyal to family and friends and never missed an opportunity to make a person laugh or encourage someone who needed help. He enjoyed his work with Habitat for Humanity and helping to build an orphanage in the Dominican Republic while ministering to those less fortunate. From the time Steven saw his first airplane as a child, he wanted to become a pilot. He was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force in December 2015 and one of his proudest moments was flying in an F-16. Steven had been employed at Honda of America Manufacturing in Marysville, Ohio. He loved playing his guitar, reading, running Spartan races, being with family and friends, helping those less fortunate, traveling and learning new languages. He is survived by his parents, Bret and Julia Turley; siblings, Garrett and Elizabeth; grandparents, Steve and Vera Suchy, Mike Turley and Peggy Hayes; Uncle Steve and Aunt Phyllis Suchy, Uncle Ed Suchy, Aunt Anita (Suchy) Sepp and Uncle Eric Sepp; cousins, Eric, Jon, Lauren, Krista; and many friends from high school, college and military. Special thanks to Captain Mike and Mrs. Kellie Wirges and Rose for their support and friendship to Steven. Visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, 5 June, at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St. (St. Rt. 161 W), Plain City. Steven's Celebration of Life service will be held 11 AM with family receiving friends from 9-11 AM on Thursday, 6 June, at Grace Powell Church, 7600 Liberty Road North, Powell with Pastor Rick Nuzum officiating. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery with Military Honors will be held from 2:30-2:45 PM on Thursday, 6 June. Please visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory. In Lieu of Flowers, the Turley Family asks that gifts be made to the Steven M. Turley Memorial Scholarship at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona (awarded to a student exemplifying Steven's loyalty to God, family, country and volunteerism). Contributions may be mailed to: Office of Philanthropy, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, 3700 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, AZ 86301. Checks should be made out to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and note "in Memory of Steven M. Turley." on the memo line. For additional information, contact Steve Bobinsky, Executive Director of Philanthropy, Embry-Riddle Prescott, (928) 777-4210.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 4, 2019