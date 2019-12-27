The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Steven Maple


1952 - 2019
Steven Maple Obituary
Steven Wilbur Maple passed away in his home on December 22nd 2019. He born on November 4th, 1952 to the late Harry and June Maple. Steve had a love for his sports and would always be watching Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns or the Cleveland Cavaliers. He loved going to the Ohio State Fair and playing Bingo. He was loved by his family and friends and was know as "Uncle Steve" at Roosters where he retired after 20 years as the Dishwasher. Also preceded in death by his brother David Maple. Survived by sister Peggy Brigham(Gary), sister n law Mao Maple. Nephews Rodney Brigham, Mike Maple, Matt Maple (Josie) and Ben Maple( Liz). Nieces Kimberly Brigham and Michelle Toy (Danny). Eighteen great nieces and nephews. Private family service. Interment St.Joseph Cemetery. Friends can stop by Roosters on West Broad Street around noon to remember Uncle Steve. Arrangements completed at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019
