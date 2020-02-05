Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Steven Millard


1964 - 2020
Steven Millard Obituary
Millard, Steven
1964 - 2020
Steven E. Millard, age 55, passed away on January 31, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio to Ed and Charlene Millard on December 13, 1964. He was employed and owner at Eddie's Super Service. Preceded in death by his daughter Amanda "Mandee" Millard, grandparents Millard and Betty Wallace and Walter and Ona Millard, as well as 4 uncles and 1 aunt. He is survived by his parents, Ed and Charlene Millard; sister, Candy Hemstreet; niece, Star Hemstreet; nephews, Blake (Reha) Barbee and Quinton Hemstreet; great nephew, Ace Edgar Barbee; great niece, Addilyn Barbee; many aunts, uncles, numerous cousins, and his best companions, Daisy and Jessie James. Friends may call at the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4-8PM, and again on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 9:30 until time of service at 10:30AM. Interment to follow at Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
