Steven Miller

Miller, Steven

Steven L. Miller, 67, passed from heart disease July 30, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. Preceded by parents Si and Marty Miller. Survived by brother, Craig (Jean); sister, Kathy (Rod) Flanagan; daughters, Julie, Shelby and Randi; granddaughter, Kinsley. Steve was a 1971 grad of Whetstone High School. He had a career as a Firefighter/Paramedic in Willoughby, Ohio for over 20 years. Also a member of Ski Patrol in that area. After retiring he became an RN before moving to Sarasota. He endured a long struggle with depression and addiction. Underneath his illness he was a generous, sweet soul and loved life wholeheartedly. He loved his daughters and shared their early childhood years with them. Those who have experience with addiction know that it is a disease. It preys on the weak and strong, rich and poor, showing no favoritism. In lieu of flowers, please be kind to others, share your struggles, fears and joys. Be patient and supportive in others' journeys. Steve will be forever missed and remembered by his family. A memorial service will be announced at a future date.



