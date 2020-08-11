1/
Steven Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miller, Steven
Steven L. Miller, 67, passed from heart disease July 30, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. Preceded by parents Si and Marty Miller. Survived by brother, Craig (Jean); sister, Kathy (Rod) Flanagan; daughters, Julie, Shelby and Randi; granddaughter, Kinsley. Steve was a 1971 grad of Whetstone High School. He had a career as a Firefighter/Paramedic in Willoughby, Ohio for over 20 years. Also a member of Ski Patrol in that area. After retiring he became an RN before moving to Sarasota. He endured a long struggle with depression and addiction. Underneath his illness he was a generous, sweet soul and loved life wholeheartedly. He loved his daughters and shared their early childhood years with them. Those who have experience with addiction know that it is a disease. It preys on the weak and strong, rich and poor, showing no favoritism. In lieu of flowers, please be kind to others, share your struggles, fears and joys. Be patient and supportive in others' journeys. Steve will be forever missed and remembered by his family. A memorial service will be announced at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved