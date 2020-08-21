Opritza, Steven
1947 - 2020
Steven Todd Opritza, age 73, of Columbus, OH, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 16, 2020. Steve was preceded in death by his mother Janice Opritza and sister Jannie Opritza. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Leanne; and his beloved sons, Michael, Matthew, and Travis Opritza; father, Dr. Andrew Opritza; and brothers, Mark and Dr. Greg Opritza. Numerous friends and family members also survive. For his entire life, Steve loved spending time on the water fishing and boating; he also loved listening to classic rock and blues music, geology, watching sports (the Crew and Steelers), and most of all spending time with his friends and loved ones. There will be a visitation held Saturday, August 29 from 1-4pm at SCHOEDINGER FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE – NORTHEAST, 1051 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230. There will be a brief funeral service immediately following the viewing for family and close friends of the family. ***Please Note: due to Covid-19, only 35 people are allowed at a time within the viewing area, but we will filter people through as others exit. As such, please plan to arrive early if you plan to come to the viewing*** A celebration of Steve's life will be held at the Opritza Home starting at 6pm. All are welcome to attend. Social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the family for memorial services. Gofundme.com/InLovingMemorySteveOpritza
. Per Steve's wishes, cremation rites will be respectfully addressed following the visitation. Masks and social distancing are required.