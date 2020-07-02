Waits, Steven R.
1955 - 2020
Steven R. Waits, age 64, of Grove City, OH, was taken suddenly on March 20, 2020 in Columbus, OH. He was born in Columbus, OH on December 30, 1955. He is lovingly survived by wife, Regenia Waits; mother, Ellen (Geno) Buzzelli; sisters, Teresa Burgess (Bob), Judy Karendal, Mary Waits (Alex) and Nancy Roth; daughters, Misty Waits and Christina (Gary) Cantwell, Regenia McDaniel; and sons, Ray (Beth) McDaniel and Randy McDaniel; 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; niece and cousins. Before his retirement Steven was a successful entrepreneur investing his expertise into multiple small businesses through the years including USA Supply and Classic Stone Company. Steven had unlimited faith in our lord and savior Jesus Christ. Steven was a dedicated member of the church and community. His passion was helping those in need. He had been volunteering his time to Jordan's Crossing Ministry and Homeland Street Ministries. Service will be from 2-5pm Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Homeland CCCU, 2614 Home Road, Grove City, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
