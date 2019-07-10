|
Richardson, Steven
1947 - 2019
Steven Eugene Richardson, age 72, of Canal Winchester, OH, passed away July 8, 2019. He was born April 29, 1947 in Lawrence, KS to the late Bill and Virginia Richardson. Steven proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and recently traveled on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Janet Richardson; three children, Mike (Brenda) Richardson of Richmond, VA, Scott Richardson of Canal Winchester, OH and Bill Richardson of Canal Winchester, OH; four grandchildren, Brianna Lewis, Adeline Richardson, Chloe Richardson and Stephanie Richardson; three siblings, Carol (John) Dvorak of Marion, KS, Janet (Glen) Slay of Watsonville, CA and Roseanne (John) Jordan Gunnison, CO; and two beloved nieces, Kathryn Miller and Kaitlyn Miller. Family and friends may visit 10-11am on Saturday, July 13, at David's United Church of Christ, 80 W Columbus St, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with a memorial service to follow at 11am. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Donations may be made in his name to David's United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 11, 2019