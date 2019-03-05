The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Steven Ries


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Steven Ries Obituary
Ries, Steven
1964 - 2019
Steven Anthony Ries, 54, passed away March 2, 2019. Steve was born April 12, 1964, to Robert and Arline (Boso) Ries. Steve had a larger than life personality - he was quick with a joke, loved to laugh, and never met anyone he didn't consider a friend. Steve graduated from Northland High School in 1982, and worked many years as an HVAC technician in Columbus, Ohio. A child at heart, Steve loved playing outside with Emily and his grandkids. He was quick to lend a hand and always enjoyed a cold Bud Light and a lively conversation. Steve liked traveling, fishing, gardening, and was always working on a project in the garage or the yard. Steve is survived by his wife, Kristin; children, Morgan Crawford, Drake Ries, and Emily Ries; grandchildren, Kira and Ezra Crawford; siblings, Scott (Rhonda) Ries, Karen (John) Botti, Kathy (Alan) Chapman, and Gary (Marilyn) Ries; brother-in-law, Kurt (Kim) Fansler; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will accept visitors 5-7:30pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Shoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 N High St., Worthington, Ohio. A service will be held there Friday, March 8 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Emily's college savings account.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019
