Rosenthal, Steven
1944 - 2019
Steven Rosenthal, age 75, passed away on April 26, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Jonas and Tillie Rosenthal. Survived by his wife, Linda Rosenthal; sons, Michael (Lisa) Rosenthal and Matthew Rosenthal; sister, Arlene (Richard) Headlee; grandchildren, Joshua, Sarah, Jonah, Jacob and Gabriella; nieces, Dana (Jim) Kellerman, Natalie (Ron) Mroz and Andrea Pearson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 29 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn – Temple Israel section. Shiva will be observed at the Rosenthal residence on Monday – Wednesday from 5-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to The Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019