Stow, Steven
1989 - 2019
Steven Stow, 30 passed away at 1434 on 10 Dec 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Steven was born in Zanesville, Ohio on 13 July 1989 to Franklin Stow and Christina Kirk. He is survived by his girlfriend Amanda Fyffe and their kids Krysta, Ethan, and Kyler Stow, his father Franklin (Susan) Stow, his sister Deborah (Charles) Stow, his brother Joseph (Jenny) Watkins and their kids, his brother Edward (Morgan) Stow, and their kids, sister Rachell Watkins and her kids, and his mother Christina (Butch) Kirk. Steven was predeceased by his mom Darlene Stow. Those who knew Steven knew how great of a person he was. He would have given the shirt off his back for anyone at the drop of a hat. He has battled with an addiction for quite some time. On 10 Dec 2019, Steven lost his battle. He will always live on in our hearts and our memories. Viewing will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123 on Tuesday, December 17th 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2019