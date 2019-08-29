|
|
Sturm, Steven
1948 - 2019
Steven Perry Sturm, age 70, born in Lancaster, Ohio, went peacefully to his Lord on August 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Laurel "Lori" Israel Sturm; children, Jeffrey Sturm, Amy Sturm, Scott and Kate Chapman and Matthew and Michelle Chapman; grandchildren, Josh and wife Nadia Sturm, Ross Sturm, Macie Sturm and Kaylee Sturm, Ellie Chapman, Price Chapman, Jackson Chapman, Carmen Chapman and Lewis Chapman; and siblings, Miki Tilley, Sandy Durnell and John Sturm. He was preceded in death by his parents Gene and Thelma Sturm of Bremen, Ohio, sister Linda Sturm, and first wife Marilyn Grimm Sturm. He graduated from Fairfield Union High School. He served in the US Navy. Steve began his career as a Scientist, eventually becoming Director of Measurement Technology with ABB. His inventions, patents and publications led to his receiving the Process Control Division's Technical Award in recognition of his work and contribution to the paper industry over the past 40+ years. Steve retired after 42 years at ABB in 2015. Steve was a man of few words and a continuous learner. He was known to be on hole no 6 at the Memorial Golf Tournament. He loved a glass of wine and had a wonderful dry sense of humor. Unfortunately, in his later years, he fell ill to Alzheimer's. Private family burial. For more details and online condolences: www.buckeycremation.com. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Steve's memory to the will be appreciated.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019