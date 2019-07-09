Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Victorian Village Chapel
34 West 2nd Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 299-4155
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Victorian Village Chapel
34 West 2nd Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven W. Ross


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven W. Ross Obituary
Ross, Steven W.
1952 - 2019
Steven Wade Ross, age 67, passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2019. Born June 25, 1952 in Columbus, OH. Steven is survived by brothers, Rod (Gail) of Columbus and Gary (Diane) Ross of Kensington, MD; nieces, Rebecca, Rachel and Mariel; nephew, Greg; and many friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard L. Ross and Francis June Cockrell Ross. A memorial service will be held at Shaw-Davis Funeral Home Short North Chapel, 34 West 2nd Ave, on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1p.m. For the full obituary please visit www.shaw-davis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now