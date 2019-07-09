|
|
Ross, Steven W.
1952 - 2019
Steven Wade Ross, age 67, passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2019. Born June 25, 1952 in Columbus, OH. Steven is survived by brothers, Rod (Gail) of Columbus and Gary (Diane) Ross of Kensington, MD; nieces, Rebecca, Rachel and Mariel; nephew, Greg; and many friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard L. Ross and Francis June Cockrell Ross. A memorial service will be held at Shaw-Davis Funeral Home Short North Chapel, 34 West 2nd Ave, on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1p.m. For the full obituary please visit www.shaw-davis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 10, 2019