Steven "Sky" Kron Yockey, born June 10, 1955 in Butler, PA, died December 9, 2018 in Hilliard, OH. He graduated from Allegany High School in Cumberland, MD in 1973 and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terra Haute, IN in 1977 with a BS in Computer Science. Steven worked for Comshare, Inc (1977-1993), CumpuServe, Inc (1993-2001), Godiva (4 years), Paradise Pen (1 year) and the Franklin County Board of Elections. He lived in PA, MD, MI, OH and enjoyed photography, all sports including Penn State football and Pittsburgh Pirate baseball, playing racquetball, wallyball, playing cards, visiting family and friends. Also participated in on-line forums on computers (Macs) and photography. He volunteered at and enjoyed attending the yearly Dublin Irish Festival. Preceded in death by parents George E and Wyllian King Yockey. Survived by brothers, Alan (Jayne) Yockey and Edwin (Riki) Yockey; sister, Julia Yockey; 2 nieces; 3 nephews; 1 great-niece; and 4 great-nephews. Celebration of Life service will be held on April 6, 2019 from 1-3 PM at the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Conservatory grounds are open to attendees before and after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the Franklin Park Conservatory or the Columbus Zoo. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019