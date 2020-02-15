|
|
Gibboney, Steward Gilomre Jr.
1928 - 2020
Steward Gilmore Gibboney Jr. Born 10/12/1928. Stew loved his wife Norma so much that he joined her in Heaven on Valentine's Day. Visitation on Wednesday, 2/19/2020 from 5-7 PM. Masonic service at 7 PM. Funeral service on Thursday, 2/20/2020 at 10:30 AM with visitation starting an hour prior to the service THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio. Online guest book and complete obituary at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020