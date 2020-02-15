Home

Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
Steward Gilomre Gibboney Jr.


1928 - 2020
Steward Gilomre Gibboney Jr. Obituary
Gibboney, Steward Gilomre Jr.
1928 - 2020
Steward Gilmore Gibboney Jr. Born 10/12/1928. Stew loved his wife Norma so much that he joined her in Heaven on Valentine's Day. Visitation on Wednesday, 2/19/2020 from 5-7 PM. Masonic service at 7 PM. Funeral service on Thursday, 2/20/2020 at 10:30 AM with visitation starting an hour prior to the service THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio. Online guest book and complete obituary at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
