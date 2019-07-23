|
|
Jaffy, Stewart
1930 - 2019
Stewart Jaffy, 1930 – 2019, age 89, died July 22, 2019 on his birthday. A lawyer who practiced law for nearly 60 years, Stewart founded the law firm of Stewart Jaffy and Associates Co., L.P.A. and served as general counsel for the Ohio AFL-CIO. A member of the Ohio Association of Justice's Workers' Compensation Hall of Fame and an advocate for injured workers, Stewart participated in over 100 Ohio Supreme Court cases. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, and is survived by his children Marc (Sarah), Rachel (Randy Wexler), and Lynn (Eric) Emerman, as well as his grandchildren Ben, Elizabeth and Meg Jaffy and Carrie and Josh Emerman. Funeral services will be held Thursday 2 PM at the Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Burial will follow at the New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.adl.org in Stewart's name. Shiva will be Thursday following the service at the home of Marc and Sarah Jaffy and Friday and Sunday from 4-6 PM at the home of Lynn and Eric Emerman. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 24, 2019