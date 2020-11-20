Benis, Stuart A.
1933 - 2020
Stuart Benis, loving father, husband, lawyer, champion of the Constitution age 87, passed away on November 18, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Isadore Cyrus and Frances Benis and sister Alice B. Slonim. Survived by wife, Yass Benis; sons, Bruce Benis and Isaac Cyrus Benis; daughters, Cathy (Alan Rothenberg) Mendel, Caryn (Naftali) Yair and Arianna Benis; grandsons, Daniel (Caroline) Mendel and Jonathan Yair; granddaughters, Allison (Eric Ciavardini) Mendel and Jordana Yair; great granddaughter, Amelia Mendel; many nieces, nephews, cousins, In-laws and a multitude of friends and colleagues. A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 22 at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. Stuart was always protecting the underdog and those who could not speak for themselves. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stuart's memory may be made to the I.C. and Frances T. Benis Education Fund at Congregation Tifereth Israel or a charity of your choice
. Online guest book at www.epsteinmemorial.com
For a link to the Zoom service email zoom3@epsteinmemorial.com