Grimes, Stuart
1969 - 2020
Stuart Gayle Grimes, age 50, of Canal Winchester, OH, passed away August 24, 2020. He was born November 20, 1969 in Columbus, OH. Stuart graduated from Canal Winchester High School in 1988 and received a Bachelor's Degree from Ohio University. He worked side by side with his father at Union Grove Cemetery and Grimes Painting and Landscaping. Preceded in death by his father Gayle Grimes and step-father Thomas Young. Survivors include his mother, Lydia Young; step-mother, Sherry Grimes; daughter, China Grimes; siblings, Lisa (Thomas) Gallagher, Brandi (Chuck) Pullins, Wendy Sherman and Donna (Keith) Knodel; nieces and nephews, Joanna, Kelly, Michael, Katie, Hannah, Grace, Shannon, Brian and Brendon. Family and friends may visit 10am-12pm on Saturday, August 29, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with a funeral service to follow at 12pm. Interment at Union Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Brain Trauma Foundation, 228 Hamilton Ave, 3rd Floor, Palo Alto, CA 94301. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com
