Jones, Stuart

1933 - 2019

Stuart Jones, age 85 peacefully passed away on Thursday June 20, 2019 and will be greatly missed. Stu's most cherished moments were those spent with his loving family. Stu created many memories with Jane, his loving wife of 61 years. Stu adored his 4 children and their spouses and treasured the time spent with his 11 grandchildren plus his beloved and faithful companion, Oliver. Stu was a family man to say the least but was also a predominant figure in the Upper Arlington Community. Many look at Stu as a "Legend" Stu was born to the late LaBerne and Florence Jones in Cleveland, OH. Stu is survived by his loving wife Jane; children, Stu (Cindy) Jones, Grant (Jamie) Jones, Elizabeth Jones (Dave) McKee, Marcy Jones (Randy) Schoedinger; grandchildren, Kyle, Austin, and Emily Jones; Hudson and Evelyn Jones; Preston, Carlyn and Meredith McKee; Vella, Lydia and Eva Schoedinger. Stu was preceded in death by his parents and his 3 brothers, Newt, Morgan and Bob Jones. Stu graduated from Grandview H.S and earned a BS degree from The Ohio State University in Education where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and was and still is a true Buckeye. Stu was a dominant figure in the automobile industry with Chevrolet and Cadillac for over 50 years and enjoyed his time at WBNS Radio in sales and as an MC of a TV show. Stu's community activities include, Past President of Upper Arlington Booster Club, The Athletic Club of Columbus, Junior Chamber of Commerce, and Past Director of the Upper Arlington Civic Association. Stu was Interim General Manager of The Athletic Club of Columbus, member of The Ohio State University President's Club, The Ohio State Alumni Association, Charity Newsies, The Athletic Club of Columbus, Scioto Country Club and Guild Athletic Club. In lieu of a traditional visitation, the family will receive friends as usual following the annual Upper Arlington 4th of July Parade at the Jones Residence to celebrate "Big Boo". A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1581 Cambridge Blvd. Columbus, OH 43212, with interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends after the interment at Scioto Country Club from 1-3 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Upper Arlington Education Association, 1850 N. Mallway Dr. Columbus, OH 43221 or the Childhood League, 674 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH 43215. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with final arrangements. To sign Stu's online guestbook or to share a memory, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 23 to July 3, 2019