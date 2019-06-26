|
|
Wright, Stuart
1923 - 2019
Stuart "Stu" Wright, age 95, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH. Born August 13, 1923 in Calgary, Alberta. Received his B.S. at the University of Alberta and Ph.D. at Northwestern University, both in Chemical Engineering. Married Elsie Jane Pfeil, with whom he loved to dance, in 1949. Worked for Alcan in Arvida, Quebec before joining DuPont in 1955 when he moved his family to Woodstown, NJ. Stuart golfed, painted, and had a deep affection for his dogs: Sandy, Schneagle, Markov. In retirement, he regularly attended the men's morning coffee group at the Woodstown Diner and frequented BEANS Coffee Shop. Served as treasurer of Asbury United Methodist Church and on the Woodstown-Pilesgrove Library Board. Wintered in Briny Breezes, FL, where he golfed, painted with the Briny Art Club, and was a cameraman for the community TV station. Preceded in death by wife of 67 years Elsie Jane Wright, parents Joseph I. Wright and Laurie Charlotte Wright, sister Pauline "Bud" Collins, brother-in-law Roy Collins, grandson James Perry Wright. Survived by children, Stuart J. (Helene Muller-Landau) Wright, Kathryn W. (Alan) Hoover, James R. (Anna Rice-Wright) Wright; grandchildren, Adam and Jesse (Milana Zaurova) Wright, Isaac and Eric Wright-Muller, Meredith H. (James) Yonushonis, Christopher (Christine Kiger) Hoover, Kelsey H. (Kevin) Kula, Erin Jane Wright; great grandchildren, Clare, James, Mary Kate, Adeline, Lylah, Joseph. Friends may call Monday, July 1 from 10-11 AM at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH, followed by a Celebration of Life. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 27 to June 28, 2019