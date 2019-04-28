|
McCambridge, Sue A.
1945 - 2019
Sue Anne McCambridge, 74, passed away on April 27, 2019 in Columbus OH. Sue was born on January 18, 1945 in Youngstown, OH, the only child of John L. and Gladys Davis McCambridge. After graduating from the Rayen HS in 1963, Sue earned the BMus degree at the Dana School of Music, Youngstown State University and taught Vocal and General music for the Boardman Local School system. She then went on to earn the MMus degree at Northwestern University and the PhD at Ohio State and was an assistant Professor at the Marion and Main Campuses of OSU. Sue was later employed by National City Bank as a collection manger, Discover Card as a manager, during the startup stages of the credit card program, and in various management positions with the State of Ohio, Bureau of Employment Services, Unemployment Compensation. Sue was also a 20 year active member of the Columbus All Breed Training Club where she served as President, Treasurer and Instructor. At Sue's request, there will be no visitation or memorial service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2019