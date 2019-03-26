|
|
Altschul, Sue
1957 - 2019
Sue Ella Smith Altschul, age 61, of Columbus, formerly of Marysville, died Monday, March 25, 2019 at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville. A resident of The Laurels of Walden Park for many years, she was a 1975 graduate of Marysville High School. A loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, she enjoyed word searches, the Ohio State Buckeyes and nature, especially ducks. She will be remembered for touching the hearts of others and spreading sunshine. Above all, she was so deeply proud of her sons' accomplishments and perseverance through their challenging times. She was born June 16, 1957 in Union County, Ohio to the late Lucia Barbara Kathryn Scheiderer and Frank Wheeler Smith. She is survived by her two sons, Dustin (Kim Buchholz) Altschul of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Brandon (Colleen) Altschul of Carmel, Indiana; her granddaughter, London; her siblings, Linda Paver of Raymond, Chris (Gina) Smith of Felton, Delaware and Joe Smith of Dublin; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends, including her childhood friend, Pam Cline. Rev. Sara McSwords will officiate memorial services to be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville, where the family will receive friends beginning at 12 noon. Interment of ashes will follow the service at Raymond Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to ADAMH of Franklin County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019