Sue Ann Bare

Sue Ann Bare Obituary
Bare, Sue Ann
1940 - 2019
Sue Ann Bare, 79, passed away April 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles Lee and Vina Jane Howington, husband Billy, a love affair lasting over 56 years here and continuing in heaven, sisters Barbara Fisher, Thelma Howington, brothers Ed Howington, Roger Howington, brothers-in-law George Brown, John Bare, Robert Bare, Bobby Scott, sisters-in-law Reva Green, Margie Bare, nephews Danny Brown, John Bare Jr. She is survived by her sons, William (Sharon) and Brian; brother, Bill Howington; sister, Johnnie (Roy) Jarrell; sisters-in-law "sister-best-friends", Bertha Brown and Betty Scott; brother-in-law, Rodney Fisher; beloved grandchildren, Breanna Bare, Joe Sagstetter, Ryan Sagstetter, Brandy Bethel, Cody Bethel; nephews, Dale (Cathy) Brown, Robert Scott, Timothy Scott; niece, Tami Quinn; daughter-in-law, Sherril Bare; friends, Carol and Greg Wieland; as well as many other family and friends. Friends and family may visit Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, where a funeral service will take place Tuesday, April 23 at 10 am. Burial to directly follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019
