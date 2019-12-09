|
Butterfield, Sue
Sue E. Butterfield, age 72, Sunday, December 8, 2019. Registered Nurse and graduate of The Ohio State University. Longtime member of the Bexley Women's Club and the Bexley Methodist Church. Survived by husband of 52 years, Lynn; children, Dr. Steven (Sarah), Dr. Scott, Stacy (Michael) Vincent and Shelly (Mackey) Corl; grandchildren, Ava and Sylvia, Maddy and Lily, Harrison and Wilson; brothers, Harry (Dee) Horstman and Larry (Sandy) Horstman; nieces and nephews. Private family service. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Friends who wish may contribute in Sue's memory to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019