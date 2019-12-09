|
|
Alban, Sue Carol
1932 - 2019
Sue Carol Alban, 87 years old, of Worthington, Ohio, passed December 6, 2019. Born November 26, 1932, Sue grew up in Grandview, Ohio; graduated from North High School and The Ohio State University in 1954 and was a proud member of Chi Omega Sorority. Sue taught elementary education in Columbus and Worthington schools and was a member of Worthington Presbyterian Church. Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, David Robert Alban, her altruistic son David Austin Alban, parents Fred William and Hazel Leona Boothe, brother and sister-in-law Donald Edward and Joan Helen Boothe. She is survived by daughter, Megan B. (Lawrence) Hosey; son, Glenn F. (Cindy) Alban; brother-in-law, J. Calvin (Diane) Alban; grandchildren, Austin N. (Tom) Crosby, Christian A. (Kelly) Sorensen, and William R. Alban. Sue and David were avid travelers and enjoyed traveling the world with their family and friends. A service for family and friends will be held on January 8, 2020 at 4:30PM at the Worthington Presbyterian Church located at 773 High Street, Worthington Ohio 43085. A celebration of her life to follow, location to be determined at a later date. Please do not send flowers. In lieu of flowers, donate to the . Condolences for family may be sent to Megan at [email protected] or to Glenn at [email protected]
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019