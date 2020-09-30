1/
Sue Guggenheim Cohn, 94, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020. She was born on July 17, 1926 to the late Alfred and Louise Guggenheim in Columbus, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband William Cohn, Sr., brother Bud Guggenheim, best friend and cousin Helene Cummins. Sue is survived by her brother, Jack Guggenheim and her children William (Sandi) Cohn, Jr., Bob Cohn and Nancy Cohn; grandchildren, Wally Cohn and Andrea (Moe) Bannan; great grandchildren Tobie, Maggie and Ollie Cohn, Hadley and Emerson Bannan. She graduated from Columbus School for Girls in 1945 and then attended Centenary College, NJ and Ohio State University. She married her husband, Bill in 1948 and they were lifelong residents of Columbus. Bill and Sue were married for 46 years, traveling the world together, before his passing in 1994. She was a lifelong member of Temple Israel and a devoted worker in the Schoenthal Cancer Ray. Sue enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing tennis and bridge. She also was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening. Her family would like to thank the caregivers at Capitol City Hospice for their loving care. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2 at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Temple Israel or the Alzheimer's Association of Columbus. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Graveside service
Greenlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
