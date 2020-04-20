|
Mullins , Sue D.
1923 - 2020
Sue D. Mullins, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 at Mill Run National Church Residences, Hilliard, OH. She was born May 19, 1923 to Annie Mae and Dudley Wooten Jester in Groesbeck, TX. Sue graduated from Cherokee High School, Cherokee, TX. She married Lawrence E. Mullins July 11, 1942 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage until he passed away in 1999. Sue and Lawrence resided in Ashtabula for 47 years and raised one son, Larry. She was a member of Frist Baptist Church and attended Harvest Church, Ashtabula, OH. She retired from Reliance Electric after 17 years of service as a production planner. In 2012, she relocated to Dublin, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Joe Mack Jester, sisters Elizabeth Jane Taylor and June Koppe. She is survived by her son, Larry and wife, Willa of Hilliard, OH; grandson, David and wife, Melanie of Hilliard OH; sister, Judy Jester of Garland, TX; and many nieces and nephews. Her family is sincerely grateful for the excellent and compassionate care she received from both Mill Run National Church Residences and Hospice. Pursuant to Sue's request no services or calling hours will be observed at this time. A private burial will be at the site of husband's internment in Bluewell, WV. Arrangements entrusted to Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington, OH 43085. If desired, memorial contributions in Sue's name may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN or .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2020