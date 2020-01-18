|
Lebeau, Sue E.
Please join us in remembering Sue E. LeBeau of London, at the First Presbyterian Church, 211 Garfield Ave., London, Ohio 43140 on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:30am. Sue Ellen LeBeau (née Eckle) of London, Ohio, age 78, died suddenly January 16, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born April 9, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Martha A. (Todd) and Louis Eckle, and grew up in Columbus, Ohio along with her brother, Hugh, and sisters, Nancy and Criss. Sue graduated from North High School in 1959 and married Robert E. LeBeau, Jr. in 1966. Her most important jobs were as wife, mother and homemaker, but she also had various occupations, including real estate and catering. Susie had many talents and passions, including painting, cooking, gardening & feeding the birds, attending Dick LeBeau's football games, and her husband, Bob's, concerts. She also loved all animals and wildlife and had many beloved pets through the years. As the loving matriarch to our large family, she fulfilled the role of wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother in ways incomparable. She cared for us all and ensured every holiday and family celebration was filled with love and laughter. Her life was devoted to giving to her family selflessly, and she spent many years caring for her beloved youngest son, Bobby, providing him with a joyous life despite his challenges with mental illness. Susie treated her closest friends the same as family. She is survived by her husband, Robert E. LeBeau, Jr.; son, Todd LeBeau (Donna); daughters, Robin Shumate (Jim) and Michelle Prenger (Kevin); grandchildren, Christopher Shumate (Rachel), Elizabeth LeBeau, Courtney Ross (Ryan), Nicholas LeBeau (Laura), James LeBeau (Melanie, fiancée), Jacob Prenger, Kacy Lytle, Verity Prenger; great-grandchildren, William and Aubrey Shumate, Oliver Ross; sister, Criss Wehr (Lynn); brothers-in-law, Frank Golden, Dick LeBeau (Nancy); sister-in-law Nancy Eckle; and so many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved sons, Ronald Scott LeBeau and Robert Emerson LeBeau, III, dear sister and best friend, Nancy Golden, and brother, Hugh Eckle. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local animal shelter. Please visit www.rldfuneralhome.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the LeBeau family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 20, 2020