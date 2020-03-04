|
|
Franklin, Sue
Sue E. Franklin, age 69, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Longtime member of Christ the King Church. Graduate of Bishop Hartley High School (1968) and The Ohio State University (1972). Sue was a former assistant teacher at Christ the King Elementary School, a professional seamstress and volunteered with Lifeline of Ohio as a volunteer crocheter. Preceded in death by parents Earl and Mary Jo Bayly, brother John Bayly and sisters Elaine Coss and Jean Collier. Survived by loving husband of 48 years, James Franklin; sons, Robert (Kerry Ward), Mark (Kristin) and Steven (Kristi); grandchildren, Nathan, Brandon, Andrew and Emma Franklin; sisters, Mary (George) Johnson, Margaret (Philip) Petrosky and Kathleen (Denny) David; sister-in-law, Becky Bayly Tanner; brothers-in-law, Thomas Coss and Robert Collier; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends may call Sunday 2-5 p.m. at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 10a.m. at Christ the King Church, 2777 E. Livingston Ave. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Friends who wish may contribute in Sue's memory to Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Rd., St. 200, Columbus, Ohio 43212 or Christ the King Church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 20 to Mar. 29, 2020