Dendiu, Sue H.
1929 - 2020
Sue H. Dendiu, age 91, of Lewis Center, Ohio, passed away on November 6, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Troian and parents William and Dorothy Hollinger. She is survived by her sons, Bill, Tom, and Troy; grandchildren, John, Justine, Paige, Tyler, Haden, Brooke, Rockwell, and Susan. Sue attended Smithville Highschool and Wittenberg University. The family will hold a private celebration of Susan. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Kidney Foundation
: www.kidney.org
. Condolences to, www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com
.