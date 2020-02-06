Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
1938 - 2020
Sue Jung Obituary
Jung, Sue
1938 - 2020
Barbara Sue Jung, age 81, of Columbus, OH, passed away at her residence on February 5, 2020. She was born on May 25, 1938 to the late Ramey and Pearl (Larter) Hoskins in Sciotoville, OH. Sue is survived by her loving daughters, Debbie, Julie and Tracy Jung; grandchildren, Amanda, Tyler and Tony; brother, Dick Hoskins; sister, Wanda; many nieces and nephews; K-9 companions, Bella and Poja. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by husband Dr. Richard G. Jung, brother Sonny Hoskins and sister Dinell. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 11am until time of service at 1pm. Burial to follow at Union Cemetery, Columbus, OH. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
