Martin, Sue
1951 - 2020
Sue Ellen Martin passed away on October 13, 2020 after a struggle with a number of medical issues (including COVID-19) that inspired all who went with her on this journey to marvel at her strength. She was born on July 8, 1951 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Carl and Roxie Kent. She graduated from Valley High School in Lucasville, Ohio where she was voted most likely to succeed by her classmates. They saw the future clearly. Sue succeeded in enriching the lives of nearly everyone she met. Her professional career began in 1969 at Goodyear Atomic Corporation in Piketon Ohio where she met Red, who would become her adoring and devoted husband of 45 years. Subsequently her career took her to Carnegie Mellon University, Medical Advances Institute, Ohio State University Medical Center (where she was named employee of the month) and Columbus Alternative High School. Her greatest pride was in her son Dan and daughter Kathleen, Dan's wife Katryna, Kathleen's husband Dan, her grandsons Reese and Jack and her granddaughter Avery. Those who survive and mourn her passing include sister Donna, her husband Joe and their children Tonya and Regina, Brother Dave, his wife Barb and their children Christy, Nick and Tasha, Red's brother Mike and his sister Mary Ann, along with many nieces and nephews, Sue was a loyal member of The Church of the Good Shepherd UMC who especially loved working in the free store. Sue was an avid reader, loved making blankets for her grandchildren and baking treats for all occasions and enjoyed travel, especially to Walt Disney World. Services will be limited due to concern for health of all who might wish to attend and will be handled by SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. On Sunday, there will be visitation limited to immediate family. On Monday at 1pm there will be a graveside service at Mifflin Cemetery at 218 Agler Road in Gahanna, Ohio with social distancing and mask wearing observed and led by Pastor Jeremy Moyer. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the free store, Church of the Good Shepherd, 6176 Sharon Woods Blvd, Columbus, Ohio, 43230. Special thanks to all the staff at Mount Carmel St. Ann's who cared for her during her 7-week hospitalization. We especially appreciate them allowing Red, Dan and Kathleen to be with Sue during her final hours. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
.