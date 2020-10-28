Moore, Sue

1948 - 2020

Peggy Sue Lowe Moore, born February 15, 1948 to Brady and Nerva Lowe, passed into Heavens Gates with her family by her side on October 27, 2020. She leaves behind her husband of 54 years, James Donald Moore; two daughters, Tamara (Roger) Sue Moore Wycoff of Columbus, OH, and Lisha Dawn Genesky of Bethlehem, PA; three grandchildren, Bryan Edward Genesky, Ayla Marie Genesky, and Christopher James Woot Detrixhe; two brothers, Garrett (Sherry) Richard Lowe and Tony Wayne Lowe of Grayson, KY; two sisters, Charlotte Chamblin of Greenfield, OH and Darlene Riddle of Ashland, KY. Sue is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones. Sue retired from Motorist Insurance Co. as a computer programmer after 30 years of service; she was also an active member of Heritage Free Will Baptist Church of Columbus, OH. Friends may call at the church on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 3-5PM. Service will be held on Monday at 10AM and burial will follow at Obetz Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heritage Free Will Baptist Golden Seniors. Arrangements entrusted to O.R. Woodyard Co.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store