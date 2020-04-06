Home

Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Sue Palmer


1942 - 2020
Sue Palmer Obituary
Palmer, Sue
1942 - 2020
Sue Ellen Palmer, 77, of Columbus, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was born November 20, 1942 in Pomeroy, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry D. Garnes, Sr. and Eileen L. Garnes. Sue was a devoted wife and loving mother. She enjoyed reading, traveling and sending cards. She retired from the State of Ohio. Left to cherish her memory is her sons, Gregory (Mona) Qualls and Todd Qualls; two grandchildren, Marvin Qualls and Amyre Qualls; three sisters, Shirley Griffin, Barbara Jane (Mack), and Becky English; and host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Harry D. Garnes Jr. Sue will be greatly missed by all those who have the pleasure of knowing and loving her. There will be no funeral services or calling hours at her request. Services entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020
