Sue Rhoads

Rhoads, Sue
Sue E.Rhoads, age 74, of Hilliard, Ohio passed away on Friday July 17, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Sue retired following 30 years of service with the Columbus school system. She enjoyed reading and tending to her gardens. She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Opal Coleman; brother Arthur Jr. and sister-in-law Nancy. Sue is survived by her loving husband William E. Rhoads; sons Bill (Cynthia) Rhoads and Kevin (Kristen) Rhoads; granddaughters Nicole and Allison Rhoads; grandson Collin Painter-Piper; sister Rose Coleman; nephew Arthur Coleman III. She will also be deeply missed by many cousins, extended family and friends. Due to the current health situation a private family gathering will be held at the Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, Ohio 43026 and burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Sue's name to the Norwich Township Firefighter Fund, ATTN: Focus Hilliard, 5181 Northwest Parkway, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. To leave an online condolence to the family please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
