Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Sue Robinson


1954 - 2019
Sue Robinson Obituary
Robinson, Sue
1954 - 2019
Sue Crabtree Robinson, age 64, of Columbus, passed away at her residence on June 21, 2019. She was born on October 20, 1954 to the late Richard E. and Mary Ann (Baldassaro) Robinson in Columbus, Ohio. Sue worked 31 years for the U.S. Postal Service. Sue is survived by daughters, Carrie (Chad) Blankenship and Kelly (Mickey) Delgado; grandchildren, Cierra, Cameron and Christian Blankenship, Mitchell, Dylan, Michael, Saleena and Alaina Delgado; great grandchildren, Christian, Jr, Payton and Colton Blankenship, Annabelle Chambers; sister, Debbie (Stacy) Brehm; niece and nephew, Brittney (Ramiro) Estrada and Todd (Rebecca) Brehm. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by grandson Joshua Delgado. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 4pm until time of service at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037 or to , 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 29, 2019
