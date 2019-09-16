Home

Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Worthington Presbyterian Church
773 High Street
Worthington, OH
Sue Semans Kneubel


1935 - 2019
Sue Semans Kneubel Obituary
Kneubel, Sue Semans
1935 - 2019
Sue Semans Kneubel, age 84, of Worthington, Ohio, passed away on September 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. William O. and Grace Semans and her brothers William M. Semans and Thomas B. Semans. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jerry; their children, Kim Kneubel, Kathryn (John) Gentner and John (Holly) Kneubel; their grandchildren, Kristin (Nathan) Balch, Adam Gunter, Christian Kneubel and Brennen Kneubel; and two great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. Sue grew up in Delaware, Ohio, graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University and was a proud member of the Pi Phi Sorority. She was a well-loved first grade teacher in the Worthington School District for 25 years. Sue was very active in the Worthington community, including the Women's Club, Presbyterian Church and Historical Society. She also enjoyed participating in bridge groups, water aerobics and Worthington Women's Book Club. Sue loved spending time with her family, including vacations on Hilton Head Island and Palm Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue's memory may be made to the Worthington Presbyterian Church or OhioHealth Hospice at foundation.ohiohealth.com/programs/hospice-giving. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 20, at 11 am, at Worthington Presbyterian Church, 773 High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085, with a reception to follow. Please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhom.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019
