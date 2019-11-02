Home

JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Sumiko (Toriumi) Richards


1927 - 2019
Sumiko (Toriumi) Richards Obituary
Richards, Sumiko (Toriumi)
1927 - 2019
Sumiko Toriumi Richards, age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 18, 1927 in Japan. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; her daughter, Gladys; a sister and three brothers. She is survived by her children, Jesse (Jamie), Michael (Tina), Janet (Randy), Martha (Bill), Troy (Darla) and Betty (John); two sisters in Japan; her 27 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She came to America in 1954 and was so proud when she became an American citizen in 1981. She would say "I miss Japan but I LOVE America." She was a 58-year member of Soka Gakkai International a lay Buddhist organization. Formerly employed by RG Barry Corporation, where she worked 15 years and never missed a day. A strong-willed woman who was very proud of her family and she loved family gatherings. She was deeply loved and will be truly missed. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 5-8 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, where her Buddhist funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Green Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
