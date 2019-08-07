|
|
Gerhard, Susan A.
1956 - 2019
Susan Ann Gerhard, age 63, passed away on August 2, 2019. Born in the city of Kenosha, WI on January 28, 1956, Susan was the daughter of Jack Gerhard and Shirley Gerhard-Schwartz. As the only daughter, Susan (or "Susie" as close family and friends called her) was loved dearly by her 4 brothers, mother and father. Susan graduated from the Naperville, IL public school system and graduated from Naperville Central High School in 1972. After high school Susan went on to work in many industries including banking, real estate, retail and pharmacy. Susan accepted Christ at an early age and a disciple throughout her life. As a member of the First Community Church of Buckeye Lake, she spent her Sundays at worship. Her studies of Jesus Christ were an integral part of her life and weaved the love she had into interactions with everyone around her. Her favorite past times included bible study, watching the weather, embroidering, sewing and gardening. She enjoyed most of all spending time with her brothers, children, grandchildren and family at cookouts, family gatherings and holidays. She leaves to cherish her memories: three children, Laura Eakin, Bradley Strait and Bryan Strait; mother, Shirley Gerhard-Schwartz; four brothers, Alex Gerhard, Scott Gerhard, Douglas Gerhard and Craig Gerhard; four grandchildren; and a host of nephews and friends. As Susan often paraphrased "For everything there is a season, and time for every matter under heaven" (Ecclesiastes 3). And in this, we will live in memory of our dear and beloved mother, sister, daughter and friend. With the impact she had on all our lives, we forever experience her loving presence and spirit as "To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die" (Thomas Campbell) until we join together again. A memorial service will be held at 4pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends for two hours prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019