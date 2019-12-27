The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Susan A. Sidle


1940 - 2019
Susan A. Sidle Obituary
Sidle, Susan A.
1940 - 2019
Susan A. Sidle passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Kenneth; children: Troy, Tracy and Trent; her six grandchildren: Shannon, Adam, Haley, Tyler and Trevor; five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her children Todd and Tammy; granddaughter Kendall Dawn. Susan retired from Huntington National Bank after 25 years of dedicated service. Her love of travel took her, and Ken, throughout the United States, cruises overseas, and trips to Europe. Susan was very creative and artistic; from putting together beautiful silk flower arrangements, to painting and decorating. She enjoyed having beautifully colored ceramics and porcelain figurines all around her, and around her home. Even adding color to her clothing when they started to fade. And she loved to garden, adding fountains and colorful figurines around her backyard. While caring for her live, indoor plants hanging in front of the family room windows. Her family will receive friends from 6-8pm, Monday at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road, where her funeral service will be held at 10:00am, Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Interment to follow at Fairview Memorial Park in Lewis Center.Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019
