Susan Anderson
Anderson, Susan
Susan Frost Anderson passed away peacefully September 22, 2020 in the presence of her 3 loving daughters. Susan, or Sue as she was known to friends, was a longtime member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Columbus, Ohio. She was a loving elementary school teacher for 30 years where she shared her love of reading with children in the community. She was a graduate of the SUNY Geneseo where she began her journey in teaching, then received her Master's in the Reading Recovery Program at The Ohio State University. On June 28, 1963, she married the love of her life, Woodrow J. Anderson in their beloved Mayville, NY where they grew up. They moved to Columbus, Ohio where they lived and raised their three beautiful daughters, Terri, Kimberly, and Ellen. Susan enjoyed scrapbooking, sewing, and spending time with her family. She was an avid gardener and being alongside Woody working outside was her favorite pastime. Sue was preceded in death by her parents Roberta Olson and Charles Frost, husband Woodrow J. Anderson, and brothers Ray Frost and Fred Frost. She is survived by her sister, Janet (Mike) of Bradenton, FL; daughter, Terri Schott (Rick) of Brunswick, GA; Kimberly Anderson, of Columbus, OH; Ellen Murphy (Gary) of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Abigail and Grace Schott, Caroline (Mason) Stirtz; Aidan and Brady Murphy; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. Family and friends may visit Friday, October 2 from 4-7pm at Freay Funeral Home in Mayville, NY. A Catholic Mass will be held at 10am on October 3 at St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church with a burial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that loved ones make donations to either their local library to support children's reading programs or to the Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, GA. To leave a remembrance or to post condolences to the family, please visit freayfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Freay Funeral Home - Mayville
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church
OCT
3
Burial
St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church Cemetery
September 25, 2020
Loved your mom EL! She had a warmth about her that was unmistakable. Surrounding you and your family with prayers and love!
Ronda Toth
Friend
September 25, 2020
Aunt Sue was a gracious, gentle, and calming soul, and a we'll miss her greatly. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Love Darren, Meredith, & Meghan
Darren Anderson
Family
September 25, 2020
Sue was a wonderful woman! She will be deeply missed. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Love Amy, Don, Katherine & Joyce
Amy Anderson Schultze
Family
September 25, 2020
Kim may you and your sisters find peace and comfort in your memories.
Penny n Dan Colyer
Friend
